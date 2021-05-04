FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,573,231. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

NYSE FDX opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.