Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total transaction of $22,194,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,739,851 shares of company stock worth $501,146,451. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

