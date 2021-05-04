Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,451.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,739,851 shares of company stock worth $501,146,451. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Facebook stock opened at $319.05 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $908.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

