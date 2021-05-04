Facebook, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2021 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

FB opened at $322.58 on Monday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $918.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.60.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,739,851 shares of company stock valued at $501,146,451 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.