Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $53.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 38.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

NYSE:FN opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

