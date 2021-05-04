Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $53.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 38.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.
NYSE:FN opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
