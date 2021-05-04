Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.95 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 1.180-1.250 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.70.
NYSE:FN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 183,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,783. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,425.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
