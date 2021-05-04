Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Shares of FN stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 129.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.