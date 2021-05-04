Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 224,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 69,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 59,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 427,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,012,047. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.