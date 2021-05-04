Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

XOM stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $250.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

