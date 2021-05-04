Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,698.44

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,698.44 ($35.26) and traded as high as GBX 2,805 ($36.65). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,792 ($36.48), with a volume of 1,720,909 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,789 ($36.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. The company has a market cap of £25.61 billion and a PE ratio of 53.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,603.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,698.44.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

