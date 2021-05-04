EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $75,367.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $127,008.18 and approximately $75,367.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00081483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.90 or 0.00851436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,476.92 or 0.09798817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00099269 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

