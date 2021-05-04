Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.35.

EIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 116,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.65. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$19.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. Research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$513,260.80.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

