Evolent Health (EVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Evolent Health to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evolent Health stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

