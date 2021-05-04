Everspin Technologies (MRAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Everspin Technologies has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.12–0.06 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%. The business had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter.

MRAM stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $71,709.15. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

