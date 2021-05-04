EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. 32,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,528. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $935.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Get EverQuote alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $472,301.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,058,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,528 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.