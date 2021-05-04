EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:EVER traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. 33,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.96 million, a P/E ratio of -106.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

In related news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,230 shares of company stock worth $4,130,528. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

