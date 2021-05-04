Evercore ISI Reiterates “In-Line” Rating for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE SAVE opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

