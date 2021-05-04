Ethereum Yield Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $347.00 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $588,906.47 and approximately $347.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $5.89 or 0.00010812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00084241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00019290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00070174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.21 or 0.00870383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,472.72 or 0.10066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00101913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00044212 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

