Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.33. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 61,700 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.50 price objective on Essential Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$45.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.