Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 831,700 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $210.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMBL shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

