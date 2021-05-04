Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post $20.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,008.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $107.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $141.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $226.85 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $479.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

ESPR stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,737. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $720.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.