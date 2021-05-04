Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post $20.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,008.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $107.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $141.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $226.85 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $479.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis.
ESPR stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,737. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $720.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
