Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.330-2.430 EPS.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,991. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $69.68.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

