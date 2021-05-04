Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

NYSE ETRN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. 353,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,071. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

