Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Luther Burbank Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Luther Burbank in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $599.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,395.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

