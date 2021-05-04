Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Farmers National Banc Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Farmers National Banc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $476.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.0% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

