Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Renasant Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renasant in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 82,302 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 180.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,583. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

