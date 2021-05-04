Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.750-7.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.58 billion-$4.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.Equifax also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $234.66. 9,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.33 and a 200 day moving average of $177.86. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.64 and a fifty-two week high of $235.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.25.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

