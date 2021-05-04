EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce sales of $85.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.81 million and the highest is $92.21 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $135.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $391.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.04 million to $410.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $480.94 million, with estimates ranging from $433.89 million to $521.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. 574,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

