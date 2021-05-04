Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.32 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.73.

Entegris stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,662. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

