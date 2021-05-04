Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 519,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on ENSV shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Enservco in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ENSV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,767. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.99. Enservco has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.42% of Enservco as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

