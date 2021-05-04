Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENOB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. Enochian Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

