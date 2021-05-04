ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.70 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €11.70 ($13.76) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENI. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.02 ($12.96).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.09 ($11.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.26 and a 200 day moving average of €8.86. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €10.62 ($12.49).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

