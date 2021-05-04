Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.99

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as low as $3.60. Energy Focus shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 338,513 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 118.08% and a negative net margin of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

