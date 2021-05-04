Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145,000.00-$145,000.00, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120,000.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 31,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,103. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $98,629 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

