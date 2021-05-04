Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $56.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. Energizer has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Energizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.