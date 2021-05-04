Enel (BIT:ENEL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Enel (BIT:ENEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.60 ($11.29).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

