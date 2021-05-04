Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.60

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.70. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 12,577 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $228.64 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.24% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

