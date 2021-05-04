Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 721,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Employers alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EIG stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,911. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.