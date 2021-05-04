Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Update

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 10,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Embraer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,641,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,288,000 after purchasing an additional 381,534 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in Embraer by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $15,862,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 862,242 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

