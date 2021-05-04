Ellipsis Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73.76 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $270.69 million and $73.76 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00004824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00080539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.55 or 0.00868220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.62 or 0.09860184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00100433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 282,518,891 coins and its circulating supply is 103,102,807 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

