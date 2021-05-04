Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at SVB Leerink

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

