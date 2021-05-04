Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EIGR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. 1,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,844. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $290.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

EIGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

