EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.92 million-$27.59 million.

EH traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. 58,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. EHang has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $129.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -150.38.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that EHang will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EH. Zacks Investment Research lowered EHang from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

