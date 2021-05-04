Edward S. Lampert Sells 133,770 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $13,874,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:AN opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

