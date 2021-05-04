Edward S. Lampert Sells 133,770 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $13,874,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:AN opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.