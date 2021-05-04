Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.6% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $226.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

