Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. 70,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,184. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
