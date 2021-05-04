Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE EFL traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,624. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

