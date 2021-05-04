Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 20.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

