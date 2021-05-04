Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESTE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,706. The stock has a market cap of $572.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 62.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

