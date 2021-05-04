E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.88 ($12.80).

EOAN opened at €10.14 ($11.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.14. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

